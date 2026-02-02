Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has some big news to share!

On Monday, Clarkson broke the news that her hit talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is ending after seven seasons.

In a statement to the show's cast and crew, obtained by Deadline, Kelly wrote, "I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

The show was moved from Los Angeles to New York in 2023.

She continued, “Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’ Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

Clarkson emphasized, “This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on ‘The Voice’ from time to time… You never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

The remaining episodes of the show will air through the fall.

In a separate statement, Tracie Wilson, EVP, Syndication Studios, said, "'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has been an extraordinary collaboration. I’m grateful to Kelly for bringing her talent and energy to this. Her warmth, quick sense of humor and connection with people created a show that made fans feel seen, heard and a little bit better about their day. We couldn’t have achieved the show’s success without our exceptional showrunner/EP Alex Duda, whose vision, leadership and unwavering commitment across all seven seasons have guided us through unprecedented times and a cross-country move. Together with producers, staff and crew, they created a legacy to be proud of.”

Last month, rumors began swirling about the future of the show.

A source told Page Six that Clarkson’s exit from the show was “definite.”

The insider added, “[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore.”

A rep for the show denied that the show was ending after this season, telling Entertainment Weekly, “Rumor!”

The rep noted that NBC “will advise directly if there is a show update.”

Kelly has been hosting the show since 2019.