Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff Spark Engagement Rumors at the Grammys

Billie Eilish, 24, and Nat Wolff, 31, have tongues wagging over her Grammys bling!

Eilish was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, sparking engagement rumors.

Billie wasn’t hiding the bauble as she posed solo on the red carpet in a black-and-white Hodakova look featuring straps and buckles, white knee-high socks, and black heels.

Once inside, Eilish enjoyed her date night with Nat, as they made silly faces for the cameras and even shared a hug.

Billie and her brother Finneas O’Connell went on to win Song of the Year for “Wildflower.”

She used her acceptance speech to speak out against President Trump’s immigration tactics and use of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, known as ICE.

Billie declared “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

She went on, “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

Eilish was bleeped as she continued, but at one point said, “And f**k ICE, that's all I'm gonna say. Sorry!”

Billie and Nat first sparked romance rumors in March 2025 and were spotted kissing in Italy in June.

Eilish is very private about her love life, and told Vogue in 2024 she doesn’t plan on dishing on her relationships moving forward.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life,” she said. “Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Nat and his brother Alex starred on Nickelodeon’s “The Naked Brothers Band” from 2007-2009. EOnline.com reports Billie first met Alex in 2023, and was later introduced to Nat.