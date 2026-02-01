Steven Spielberg Just Completed His EGOT

Getty Images

Steven Spielberg is now an EGOT winner after receiving his first Grammy!

To complete an EGOT, recipients must win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Spielberg, who was not present, won the 2026 Grammy for Best Music Film for the documentary "Music by John Williams,” which he produced.

The 79-year-old filmmaker previously won four Emmys: Outstanding Animated Program for "A Pinky & The Brain Christmas" in 1996, Outstanding Limited Series for "Band of Brothers" in 2002, Outstanding Limited Series for “Taken" in 2003, and Outstanding Limited Series for "The Pacific" in 2010.

His Oscars include Best Picture and Best Director for "Schindler’s List" in 1994 and Best Director for "Saving Private Ryan" in 1999.

Steven picked up his Tony for Best Musical for producing "A Strange Loop" in 2022.