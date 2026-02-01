Shirtless Justin Bieber Rocks Boxers & Socks in Grammys Stripped-Down Performance

Getty Images

On Sunday night, Justin Bieber took the Grammys stage for the first time in four years!

A shirtless Bieber stripped down to just his boxers and socks while performing his hit song “Yukon” in front a mirror.

Justin strummed the guitar while singing lyrics like “What would I do (What would I do?) / If I didn’t love you, babe? What would I do if I didn’t lovе you, babe?”

The cameras panned to Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber, who was beaming while he sang his heart out onstage.

“Yukon” is a track of his nominated album “Swag,” which is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

“Yukon” earned one nomination for Best R&B performance, while his song “Daisies” was nominated for Best Solo Pop Performance.