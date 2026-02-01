Award Shows February 01, 2026
Shirtless Justin Bieber Rocks Boxers & Socks in Grammys Stripped-Down Performance
On Sunday night, Justin Bieber took the Grammys stage for the first time in four years!
A shirtless Bieber stripped down to just his boxers and socks while performing his hit song “Yukon” in front a mirror.
Justin strummed the guitar while singing lyrics like “What would I do (What would I do?) / If I didn’t love you, babe? What would I do if I didn’t lovе you, babe?”
The cameras panned to Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber, who was beaming while he sang his heart out onstage.
“Yukon” is a track of his nominated album “Swag,” which is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
“Yukon” earned one nomination for Best R&B performance, while his song “Daisies” was nominated for Best Solo Pop Performance.
Bieber has nabbed 23 Grammy nominations over the course of his career. So far, he has two Grammys under his belt.