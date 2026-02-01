Sharon Osbourne on ‘Blessed’ Night Honoring Ozzy at Grammys (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne hit the red carpet for an emotional night at the 2026 Grammys.

“Extra’s” Alyssa Smith spoke with the family at the show, where Ozzy Osbourne will be honored in a tribute.

Sharon called it a “blessed” night, saying, “All of his friends got together to do this amazing tribute for him.”

Tonight, Yungblud, Post Malone and Slash are joining forces to honor Ozzy.

Kelly chimed in, emphasizing, “It’s great for them to be honoring them and his legacy at an award show that meant so much to him.”

Kelly revealed that they were “very involved” in creating the tribute.

She said, “I personally want to thank the Grammys for letting us do what we wanted to do. They kind of gave us free range, and I don’t think they do that with everyone.”

Sharon also showed some love for Yungblud winning a Grammy for his live performance of “Changes” from Ozzy’s last show.

Jack reminisced about Ozzy’s hating giving speeches at award shows, saying, “It was like the lead-up… like, two weeks of, like, ‘I’m not giving a speech.'”