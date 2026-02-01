Michelle Williams on Katseye Following in Destiny’s Child’s Grammy Footsteps (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Michelle Williams was channeling Grammys gold in an embellished Jean-Louis Sabaji gown as she hit the red carpet!

“Extra’s” Alyssa Smith spoke with Michelle, who said she was looking forward to seeing Olivia Dean and KATSEYE, who will be the first girl group to take the Grammys stage since Destiny’s Child did 24 years ago.

She said, “It’s crazy, but I’m glad that they get the chance to — I guess I want to say — pick up where we left off.”

As for Olivia, Michelle is “obsessed” with the Best New Artist nominee, saying, “So pretty. Nice. Just a breath of fresh air. Literally, she came to see us in ‘Death Becomes Her.’ I got the chance to speak with her and all the things.”