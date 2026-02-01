Award Shows February 01, 2026
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers on Possible Oscars Performance (Exclusive)
“KPop Demon Hunters” singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami hit the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys!
“Extra’s” Alyssa Smith spoke with Grammy nominees about a possible performance of “Golden" at the Oscars.
EJAE remained humble, saying, “Nothing’s official… We’re manifesting it. I’m so excited, but also very nervous.”
The girls also commented on the “KPop Demon Hunters” sequel rumors, saying there’s no official announcement yet.
As for who they’re excited to see tonight, the women were looking forward to Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr and Olivia Dean’s performances.