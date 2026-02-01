Jeff Goldblum Congratulates Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande: ‘You Won a Grammy!' (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston hit the red carpet in Valentino at the 2026 Grammys, where they chatted with “Extra’s” Alyssa Smith.

Jeff was “so happy” for his “Wicked” co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who picked up the Best Pop Duo Grammy for “Defying Gravity.”

Goldblum sent the stars a special message, saying, “Congratulations to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for that duet, 'Defying Gravity.' You won a Grammy. I'm so happy. I'm over the moon and ecstatic… Well-deserved. Congratulations!”

Jeff said he hadn’t spoken to the women yet, but said, “As soon as I get to my phone right here, I’m going to dash off an emotional congratulations.”

He also revealed that Emilie, an aerialist, had performed at the Grammys before.