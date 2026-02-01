How to Watch the 2026 Grammys

Getty Images

The 2026 Grammys are almost here!

The ceremony takes place Sunday, February 1, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ (for Premium subscribers only).

The star-studded show, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

This year, Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee with nine, including Album, Record and Song of the Year for “G.N.X.” and his hit song with SZA, “Luther.”

Hot on Kendrick’s heels is Madame “Abracadabra" herself, Lady Gaga, with seven nominations.

The Record of the Year competition is stacked as Kendrick and Gaga face off with Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Bruno Mars!