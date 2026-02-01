Grammys 2026: J Balvin Reveals If He'll Be Special Guest for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

J Balvin was looking sharp at the 2026 Grammys!

“Extra’s” Alyssa Smith spoke with him about the possibility of performing with Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX Halftime show.

He played coy, saying, “Oh, I’ll be there watching him.”

“I think it’s a real important moment for us as Latinos to have our moment and spread the love,” Balvin emphasized. “I think it’s such a statement, just the fact that we’re here.”

The Colombian superstar is also rooting for Bad Bunny at the Grammys, where he is nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

J said, “I just want to see him win.”