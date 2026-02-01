Grammy Winners 2026: The Full List

Getty Images

Check out the full list of 2026 Grammy winners below:

Record of the Year

“DtMF," Bad Bunny

“Manchild," Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety," Doechii

“Wildflower," Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra," Lady Gaga

“Luther," Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway," Chappell Roan

“APT.," Rosé, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

"Debí Tirar Más Fotos," Bad Bunny

"Swag," Justin Bieber

"Man’s Best Friend," Sabrina Carpenter

"Let God Sort Em Out," Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

"Mayhem," Lady Gaga

"GNX," Kendrick Lamar

"Mutt," Leon Thomas

"Chromakopia," Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra," Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety," Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“APT.," Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF," Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”],” EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“Luther," Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark

Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild," Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Wildflower," Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut WINNER

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Music Video

“Young Lion," Sade

Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

“Manchild," Sabrina Carpenter

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

“So Be It," Clipse Producer

Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video

“Anxiety," Doechii WINNER

James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

“Love," OK Go

Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Swag," Justin Bieber

"Man’s Best Friend," Sabrina Carpenter

"Something Beautiful," Miley Cyrus

"Mayhem," Lady Gaga

"I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)," Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Daisies," Justin Bieber

“Manchild," Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease," Lady Gaga

“The Subway," Chappell Roan

“Messy," Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity," Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande WINNER

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]," HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

“Gabriela," Katseye

“APT.," Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30," SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“No Cap," Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap," Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

“Space Invader," Kaytranada

“Voltage," Skrillex

“End of Summer," Tame Impala WINNER

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Bluest Flame," Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

“Abracadabra," Lady Gaga WINNER

“Midnight Sun," Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)”

“Illegal," PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"Eusexua," FKA Twigs WINNER

"Ten Days," Fred Again..

"Fancy That," PinkPantheress

"Inhale / Exhale," Rüfüs Du Sol

"F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3," Skrillex

Best Remixed Recording

“Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)," Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein) WINNER

“Don’t Forget About Us," Kaytranada, remixer (Mariah Carey & Kaytranada)

“A Dreams A Dream," Ron Trent Remix” — Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Galvanize," Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

“Golden," David Guetta REM/X” — David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

Best Rock Album

"Private Music," Deftones

"I Quit," Haim

"From Zero," Linkin Park

"Never Enough," Turnstile WINNER

"Idols," Yungblud

Best Rock Song

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be," Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) WINNER

“Caramel," Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum," Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“Never Enough," Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie," Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)

Best Rock Performance

“U Should Not Be Doing That," Amyl and the Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine," Linkin Park

“Never Enough," Turnstile

“Mirtazapine," Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning," Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II WINNER

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Everything Is Peaceful Love," Bon Iver

“Alone," The Cure WINNER

“Seein’ Stars," Turnstile

“Mangetout," Wet Leg

“Parachute," Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

"Sable, Fable," Bon Iver

"Songs of a Lost World," The Cure WINNER

"Don’t Tap the Glass," Tyler, the Creator

"Moisturizer," Wet Leg

"Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party," Hayley Williams

Best Metal Performance

“Night Terror," Dream Theater

“Lachryma," Ghost

“Emergence," Sleep Token

“Soft Spine," Spiritbox

“Birds," Turnstile WINNER

Best Rap Album

"Let God Sort Em Out," Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

"Glorious," GloRilla

"God Does Like Ugly," JID

"GNX," Kendrick Lamar

"Chromakopia," Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song

“Anxiety," Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“The Birds Don’t Sing," Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)

“Sticky," Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

“TGIF," Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)

“TV Off," Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay) WINNER

Best Rap Performance

"Outside," Cardi B

"Chains & Whips," Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams WINNER

"Anxiety," Doechii

"tv off," Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

"Darling, I ," Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Proud of Me," Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly," JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

“Luther," Kendrick Lamar With SZA WINNER

“WeMaj," Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

“Somebody Loves Me," Partynextdoor & Drake

Best R&B Album

"Beloved," Giveon

"Why Not More?," Coco Jones

"The Crown," Ledisi

"Escape Room," Teyana Taylor

"Mutt," Leon Thomas WINNER

Best Progressive R&B Album

"Bloom," Durand Bernarr WINNER

"Adjust Brightness," Bilal

"Love on Digital," Destin Conrad

"Access All Areas," Flo

"Come as You Are," Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Song

“Folded," Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani) WINNER

“Heart of a Woman," David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

“It Depends," Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Overqualified," James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

“Yes It Is," Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best R&B Performance

“Yukon," Justin Bieber

“It Depends," Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded," Kehlani WINNER

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)," Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman," Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Here We Are," Durand Bernarr

“Uptown," Lalah Hathaway

“Love You Too," Ledisi

“Crybaby," SZA

“Vibes Don’t Lie," Leon Thomas WINNER

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

"A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)," Queen Sheba

"Black Shaman," Marc Marcel

"Pages," Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

"Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople," Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

"Words for Days Vol. 1," Mad Skillz WINNER

Best Musical Theater Album

"Buena Vista Social Club"

"Death Becomes Her"

"Gypsy"

"Just In Time"

"Maybe Happy Ending"

Best Traditional Country Album

"Dollar a Day," Charley Crockett

"American Romance," Lukas Nelson

"Oh What a Beautiful World," Willie Nelson

"Hard Headed Woman," Margo Price

"Ain’t in It for My Health," Zach Top WINNER

Best Contemporary Country Album

"Patterns," Kelsea Ballerini

"Snipe Hunter," Tyler Childers

"Evangeline vs. the Machine," Eric Church

"Beautifully Broken," Jelly Roll

"Postcards From Texas," Miranda Lambert

Best Country Solo Performance

“Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]” – Chris Stapleton WINNNER

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“A Song to Sing," Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

“Trailblazer," Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“Love Me Like You Used to Do," Margo Price & Tyler Childers

“Amen," Shaboozey & Jelly Roll WINNER

“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame," George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Bitin’ List," Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers) WINNER

“Good News," Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie," Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo," Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

“A Song to Sing," Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Do It Again," Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Church," Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters

“Still (Live)," Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

“Amen," Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

“Come Jesus Come," Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Wintersongs," Laila Biali

"The Gift of Love," Jennifer Hudson

"Who Believes in Angels?," Elton John & Brandi Carlile

"Harlequin," Lady Gaga

"A Matter of Time," Laufey

"The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2," Barbra Streisand

Best Música Urbana Album

"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," Bad Bunny

"Mixteip," J Balvin

"FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado," Feid

"NAIKI," Nicki Nicole

"EUB DELUXE," Trueno

"SINFÓNICO (En Vivo)," Yandel

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

"MALA MÍA," Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

"Y Lo Que Viene," Grupo Frontera

"Sin Rodeos," Paola Jara

"Palabra De To’s (Seca)," Carín León

"Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)," Bobby Pulido

Best Comedy Album

"Drop Dead Years," Bill Burr

"PostMortem," Sarah Silverman

"Single Lady," Ali Wong

"What Had Happened Was…," Jamie Foxx

"Your Friend, Nate Bargatze," Nate Bargatze