Chappell Roan Goes Sheer with Nipple Rings for Racy Grammys Look

Chappell Roan was turning heads on the 2026 Grammys red carpet.

The “Hot to Go” singer left little to the imagination in a sheer maroon Mugler gown that hung from nipple rings.

Women’s Wear Daily reports it was an homage Thierry Mugler’s spring 1998 couture show and the black “Nipple Ring” dress worn by Erica Vanbriel.

Chappell’s look, however, may have been a bit deceiving. According to People magazine the dress featured an invisible bodice with faux nipples.

The sheer look was plunging in the front and low in the back, and the sheer fabric showed off Roan’s black thong panties.

Chappell wore her red locks in curls and braids, pairing the look with a gold choker.

The 27-year-old also brought a maroon cape for a more modest alternative.

Roan is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her single "The Subway.”