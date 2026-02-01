Bad Bunny Gives Emotional Grammys Speech: ‘ICE Out’

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Bad Bunny took time out of his Grammy acceptance speech to send a political message.

The Puerto Rican singer was accepting the Best Música Urbána Album award for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos” when he addressed President Donald Trump’s immigration tactics and use of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, known as ICE.

In an emotional speech, he told the audience, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out.” He continued, “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Bad Bunny encouraged fans to focus on love not hate, saying, "Also, I will say to people, I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days and I was thinking sometimes, we get contaminados [which translates to contaminated], I don’t know how to say that in English.”

He continued, "The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it. With love. Don’t forget that please. Thank you.”

Bad Bunny’s speech comes after he announced in September he would not be touring in the U.S.

He told i-D magazine, "People from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue that... ICE could be outside (my concert venue). And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about."