Getty Images

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Samira Wiley and her writer wife Lauren Morelli have called it quits.

In a statement to Out magazine, they said, “After nine years together, we have decided to end our marriage. However, our lifelong commitment to coparenting will forever remain.”

The couple share daughter George, 4.

A rep told the outlet that the couple are “amicably filing for divorce” today.

In 2012, the two met on the set of the hit show “Orange Is the New Black” when Lauren was married to Steve Basilone.

Two years later, Morelli divorced Basilone and came out as a lesbian.

Years ago, Lauren opened up about her relationship with Samira, telling Out magazine, “I had started questioning my sexuality as a result of being in the writers’ room and talking about all the themes on the show. I was still very confused, but I knew the attraction between us felt magnetic. We spent a couple of weeks together before Christmas on that first episode, and then I came back to New York in February. On set, it’s a bunch of women, so everyone’s hugging and touching. It’s a very affectionate place.”

“I remember walking down the street in New York and finally being able to hold her hand, and how huge that felt,” Morelli went on. “Walking to the date was more romantic and mattered more than wherever we were going or whatever we were about to do… It had been such a journey to discover my sexuality, and to claim it in this public way was incredible for me.”

Samira and Lauren broke the news of their engagement in 2016, and tied the knot a year later.

In 2021, Samira took to Instagram to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.