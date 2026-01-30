Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crashing on Ski Run Ahead of Olympics

Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn, 41,had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering a crash during the World Cup Race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland on Friday, ahead of her return to the Olympics.

CBS News reports she lost control landing a jump and got tangled in the course safety nets.

She was treated on the course and then put her skis back on and made her way down the hill while stopping to tend to her left knee.

Once at the finish line, Vonn headed to the medical tent and was airlifted out by helicopter.

The race was eventually canceled after three of the six first racers crashed.

CBS News adds Lindsey “had an anxious expression and her eyes were closed during a long embrace with teammate Jacqueline Wiles” before she was transported.

Afterward, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team stated on X, "Lindsey Vonn fell in the Crans Montana downhill and is being evaluated.”

The crash occurred one week before the Milan Cortina Olympic opening ceremonies.

Lindsey’s first race is set for February 8, when she is scheduled to compete in the women’s downhill. She is also competing in the super-G and the team combined event.

Vonn originally retired from skiing in 2019, but returned to the sport after having titanium knee-replacement surgery on her right knee in April 2024.

By December 2024, she was racing again, telling CNN, “The last few years of my career were so much different than they are right now. I’m skiing without thinking about my knee, which I really haven’t done since I first tore my ACL in 2013. So, it’s been a long time that I felt this good. I’m a little bit older, but honestly, I’m a hell of a lot stronger than I once was.”