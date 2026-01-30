Grammys 2026 Predictions: Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny & Sabrina Carpenter Face Off!

Getty Images

Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber are all ready to rock and roll into music’s biggest night at the Grammys!

“Extra” is breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the show.

Along with performing, Sabrina, Gaga and Justin are all nominated for Album of the Year at the star-studded show, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Gaga and Sabrina will also be facing off in the Record of the Year category, going up against Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Doechii, Bruno Mars and Rosé, and Bad Bunny.

Best New Artist nominees — like Olivia Dean, Sombr, Addison Rae and Alex Warren — will also be performing a medley of their hit songs.

“Extra” spoke with the producers, who shared, “All of our Best New Artists are in one segment.”