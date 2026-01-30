Dwight Yoakam & Famous Friends Raise Money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Yoakam shared in a statement, “When you walk the halls of a children’s hospital, it changes you. It puts all of life in a very graphic perspective. As Emily and I were there with our own child, we saw so many families facing battles no one hopes to ever have to endure. And while we were fortunate to not face those challenges, that experience never left us. Rockin’ for the Kids is our way of saying thank you to Dr. Krieger and the entire staff at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, on behalf of every family who puts their trust in them every single day.”