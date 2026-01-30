Celebrity News January 30, 2026
Dwight Yoakam & Famous Friends Raise Money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Country star Dwight Yoakam kicked off the Grammy festivities this week with a special performance to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
The singer was joined by famous faces for Dwight Yoakam & Friends: Rockin’ for the Kids on Wednesday, January 28 at the Roxy Theatre in L.A.
Setlist highlights included Charley Crockett joining for a cover of "Streets of Bakersfield," Lukas Nelson jumping in for "Long White Cadillac" and Willie Nelson's "Bloody Mary Morning," Shooter Jennings on "Carmelita" and "Good Time Charlie," Grace Potter stepping in for Dwight's new album track "I Don't Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom)” and Marcus King on "Fast As You.”
Dwight was inspired to start the fundraiser after him and his wife Emily took their young son to CHLA years ago, where they connected with Dr. Mark Krieger, SVP and Surgeon-in-Chief.
Yoakam shared in a statement, “When you walk the halls of a children’s hospital, it changes you. It puts all of life in a very graphic perspective. As Emily and I were there with our own child, we saw so many families facing battles no one hopes to ever have to endure. And while we were fortunate to not face those challenges, that experience never left us. Rockin’ for the Kids is our way of saying thank you to Dr. Krieger and the entire staff at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, on behalf of every family who puts their trust in them every single day.”