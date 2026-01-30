Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News January 30, 2026

Catherine O'Hara of 'Beetlejuice,' 'Home Alone' & 'Schitt's Creek' Fame Dies at 71

Getty Images

Catherine O'Hara, the "SCTV" star who won an Emmy for "Schitt’s Creek" and who made unforgettable appearances in films including "Beetlejuice" and “Home Alone," has died, People magazine reports . She was 71.

O'Hara's manager confirmed her death to the outlet.

TMZ was first to report the story, noting sources said her cause of death was unclear.

Getty Images
O'Hara had looked gaunt at Apple TV+'s Emmys party on September 14 of last year. It was her final public appearance.

Story developing…

Stars We've Lost in 2026 View Gallery
Getty Images
#CatherineOHara #CelebrityNews #Remembered #TrendingStories #instagram

Around The Web

More in Celebrity News