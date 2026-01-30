Celebrity News January 30, 2026
Catherine O'Hara of 'Beetlejuice,' 'Home Alone' & 'Schitt's Creek' Fame Dies at 71
Catherine O'Hara, the "SCTV" star who won an Emmy for "Schitt’s Creek" and who made unforgettable appearances in films including "Beetlejuice" and “Home Alone," has died, People magazine reports . She was 71.
O'Hara's manager confirmed her death to the outlet.
TMZ was first to report the story, noting sources said her cause of death was unclear.
