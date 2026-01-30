Getty Images

Before Bunnie Xo and her man Jelly Roll hit the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, she sat down with “Extra’s” Derek Hough.

Bunnie has been open about her own past personal struggles on her hit podcast "Dumb Blonde" and has an upcoming candid memoir called "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic."

She said, “Being online for, like I have, for the past 15, 20 years, I am always interviewing other people and everybody's always like, 'Bunnie, where can I find your life story?’ and, like, I'll say tidbits here and there on the podcast, but nobody's ever really heard my entire story. So, for the past two years, we've been working on this book, and it is complete chaos and it’s, really, the best thing I can compare it to is 'Un-Pretty Woman.' It is like just so many twists and turns and, I don't know, you guys have to read the book.”

She went on, “All the reviews I've been getting on it are so good. So, I'm just really excited about it, and we blew the pre-sales out of the water. I couldn't believe it. So, I'm just really excited for everybody to get it in their hands.”

Derek asked her what it was like to write the book.

Bunnie said, “It was extremely cathartic, but at the same time, so much relief because now I'm like, I can really close every chapter that I've written in that book, never have to speak about it again, and just continue building this new life that, you know, my husband and I have made for each other.”

She added, “I don't have to carry this anymore. It's out there now... on to new in the future.”

Now, after dropping more than 275 lbs., Jelly and Bunnie are both living their best lives, and she's ready to hit the Grammy carpet this weekend with her man.

Derek asked, “How proud are you of him?”

“I'm proud doesn't even… I need to find a new word for proud because I am just, like, glowing. Anything my husband touches turns to gold,” she said.

The podcaster continued, “He's lost all that weight. He's feeling good. He's falling in love with himself and he literally is just having fun.”

Derek said, “You both have been on this transformative journey together of sobriety, of your health. What's been one of the most surprising changes that you found in your life?”

Bunnie answered, “I think our spirituality… I come from a strict southern Pentecostal background. He grew up Methodist, but I think you know along the way through life, you kind of try to figure out your own spirituality on your own. And then I think us just getting sober and healing trauma and just, you know, going through this fire together has made us just our faith so much more, like, deep-rooted.”

Derek wondered, “So, what does a celebration look like? If he takes home a Grammy, two, three Grammys, what does that celebration look like?”

Bunnie said, “I know that he has rented out a bar and my husband does not drink anymore, but he said if he wins a Grammy, he's going to go out and party to the fullest. And everybody knows when Jelly Roll drinks, he ends up in a fountain somewhere. So, whatever body of water is closest in L.A., you will probably find my husband holding his Grammy in that fountain.”

Breaking news on what she may be wearing, she said, “I have one that's like an ode to Britney Spears with her look uh with Justin Timberlake. And then I have another one that is completely something I've never done before. So, I don't know. I won't know which one I'm going to do until the morning of.”

If she goes with the denim and the diamonds don’t expect Jelly Roll to be matching, “I wish. My husband is Johnny Cash. All black all the time… He has denim in his soul. He’s from Nashville.”

And of course we couldn’t let her go without showing her a little love from her man in a video he shot for her with us at “Star Search.”