Teddi Mellencamp addressed her dad John Mellencamp’s public comments about her cancer battle, and revealed she has started therapy on the latest episode of “Two Ts in a Pod.”

Earlier this month, during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” John said that Teddi is “really sick.”

He went on, “It’s not f**king fun. She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.”

His comments came after Teddi announced in October that she had no detectable signs of cancer but was still considered stage four and would continue immunotherapy.

Teddi’s “Two Ts in a Pod” co-host Tamra Judge asked her for her reaction to John’s comments, as they had really caused concern with fans.

Teddi explained, "You know, I think when he said the word ‘suffering,’ he meant like how I'm mentally doing versus how I’m physically doing."

She clarified, “There's still no trace of cancer. But I'm still considered stage four and I'm still in immunotherapy, so essentially nothing’s changed other than I still don't feel great… I would hope that I would be feeling better by now, but I really don’t.”

Tamra pointed out that the medication and immunotherapy can take a toll, and Teddi agreed, saying, "I think it takes a toll on my body. And I think that I also didn't properly process all of the things that happened when I had surgery, like from my divorce to all of a sudden being in emergency surgery to, you know, not being able to see my kids when I was recovering. I think all of those things are starting to finally hit me now doing therapy, and so it's taken its toll on me."

Judge told her, “It takes a while for your brain to heal after you've had such a traumatic brain surgery."

Mellencamp replied, “Yeah, and you know, I've learned that there's certain things like that it's hard for me to touch and move, and I can see that I'm slower than I was before, and that's really frustrating to me. Like, I want to be back to the way I used to be."

Teddi, who had surgery earlier this year to remove brain tumors, said she thinks the surgery was “a big part of it,” adding, “And then I think the immunotherapy part is just why I feel kind of exhausted.”

Mellencamp also said she went from “fighting for my life” to learning she had no detectable cancer. “Now that the storm has calmed a little bit… I’m starting to develop fear where I didn’t have fear before.”