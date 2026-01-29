Sydney Sweeney Reacts to Being Called ‘MAGA Barbie’

Morgan Maher for Cosmopolitan

“The Housemaid” star Sydney Sweeney is showing off her assets on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s Love issue.

In the issue, Sweeney opened up about her new lingerie line SYRN, her breasts, politics, her decision to stay mum about past controversies, and romantic love.

For the photo shoot, Sydney opted to wear underwear and bras by SYRN.

Of her lingerie brand, she said, “This can be how I communicate to my audience. I want to show women that we can take back our power and fully free ourselves… I want SYRN to stand for the power of choice… This is me reclaiming my body and my narrative and using it to empower other women.”

Morgan Maher for Cosmopolitan

Over the years, Sweeney’s breasts have a major topic of conversation. In her “SNL” monologue last year, she joked that she would “show boobs” if her acting career didn’t work out and she needed a plan B.

She commented, “I got slammed for what I wore in ‘Anyone but You.’ Everyone was dragging me and I’m like, ‘Guys. When you have boobs that are heavy and not fake, if your top doesn’t fit perfectly, it’s going to ride up.’ I feel like I’ve had to explain how boobs work for forever now. I’ve dealt with this my entire life. I don’t ever want a girl to feel like I did after everyone came at me for a ’fit I had no control over.”

On social media, Sweeney has been called “MAGA Barbie” after she was spotted at a 2022 family event that featured MAGA-style hats. It has also been reported that Sweeney is a registered Republican in Florida.

She stressed, “I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

She emphasized, "I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."

Politics aside, Sydney has faced several controversies during her Hollywood career, but she has opted not to comment most of the time.

Last year, Sydney received backlash for her American Eagle campaign ad that used a genes/jeans play on words. Sydney didn’t make a statement for months, despite the criticism.

She explained in response to criticism that the ads were racist, “Those aren’t my values, but I feel like I’ve never needed to correct people who don’t know who I am.”

While she chooses not to say much, Sweeney admits it’s hard sometimes!

Morgan Maher for Cosmopolitan

She shared, “It’s definitely not a comfortable thing to have people saying what you believe or think, especially when that doesn’t align with you. It’s been a weird thing having to navigate and digest, because it’s not me. None of it is me. And I’m having to watch it happen. I’m online and I see things, but I’m slowly pulling myself away. It’s definitely gone to a level where it’s just not healthy for me to digest it all.”

Months ago, news broke that Sydney had called it quits with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino. They kept their relationship private for years, even with her growing fame.

She noted, “I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it. I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it’s important to have some things for myself. I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like. At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work — and now I want to experience things. But it’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all.”

Sydney is now dating music exec Scooter Braun.

Sweeney said love is "like freedom. You know in ‘The Princess Diaries’ when Anne Hathaway says that when she kisses the guy she knows she’s supposed to be with, her foot will flip up? That’s what love feels like. The lights will magically turn on. The birds will start flying. The fountains start shooting water. Love is a Disney movie.”