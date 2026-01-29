Neve Campbell on ‘Mama Bear’ Sidney in 'Scream 7’ & Unexpected Returns (Exclusive)

“Extra” chatted with Neve Campbell at the premiere of Season 4 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” in L.A.

The star said of the season, "I think it's definitely fraught. You know, there's really high stakes. There's a lot of fear for all of them. I mean, everything could fall apart for the family, for the business, for Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo). So, yeah, there's a lot of a lot at stake.”

Neve spoke about her character Maggie’s priorities, saying, "Maggie and Mickey share a daughter, so obviously Maggie has a lot of concern for what will happen if he ends up in jail and for their family. And they have deep love for each other. So, she digs in. She gets to step up a little bit and try and help the situation, which is a lot of fun.”

As for guest stars, she said, “We got Constance Zimmer... She's a genius and she and I get to have a lot of fun together. So, I really enjoyed that."

Campbell also talked about her return for “Scream 7,” saying, "I'm so excited… I'm so grateful for Sidney and to be a part of the franchise for this long, to be a part of a job that's gone for 30 years and is something that fans really love. So, I think I'm as excited to give it to the fans as I think they are. I hope they are."

She teased, "I think some there's been rumor of certain people coming back who are unexpected, and that certainly happens."

As for her character’s development, she said, "I think for Sidney, you know, she's a mom now. She has a family, and so that that mama bear defense comes out when chaos ensues."