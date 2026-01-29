Matt Lauer’s Accuser Speaks Out with Graphic New Revelations of His Alleged Assault

Getty

Nine years after Matt Lauer was accused of sexual assault, his accuser Brooke Nevils is releasing a book “Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame, and the Stories We Choose to Believe.”

In the book, Nevils reveals graphic details as she breaks her silence 12 years after he allegedly assaulted her.

Brooke held her silence when Lauer was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace in 2017, coming out about her experience in 2019.

In the new book, Brooke claims Lauer sexually assaulted her after having vodka shots together at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where the “Today” show was broadcasting.

At the time, Nevils was Meredith Vieira’s assistant.

Nevils recalled the “undeniable” pain she suffered after the alleged sexual assault.

She wrote, “It hurt to walk. It hurt to sit. It hurt to remember. One strikingly clear thought crossed my mind and then was instantly struck from my consciousness: If anyone else had done this to me, I would have gone to the police.”

According to Nevils, she didn’t call the police, explaining in her book, “I was in freaking Russia. Who would I call? Putin? The KGB? There was only NBC, and Matt Lauer was ‘Today’s’ longest-serving anchor with the biggest contract in the 60-year history of morning television, worth a reported $25 million a year.”

She noted, “In the news business back then, his point of view was reality, and if you disagreed with it, you were wrong.”

Nevils claims that they used burner phones to communicate each other before leaving Russia. She also claims that they had more sexual encounters at work and in his New York penthouse before she filed a complaint in 2017.

It wasn’t until two years later that details of Brooke’s allegations were made public in Ronan Farrow’s “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.”

Lauer hasn’t commented on Nevils’ book, but he denied her allegations when Farrow’s book came out.

In a statement, he said, “I had an extramarital affair with Brooke Nevils in 2014. It began when she came to my hotel room very late one night in Sochi, Russia. We engaged in a variety of sexual acts… Each act was mutual and completely consensual.”

“The story Brooke tells is filled with false details intended only to create the impression this was an abusive encounter. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Lauer added. “There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter. Brooke did not do or say anything to object. She certainly did not cry. She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner. At no time did she behave in a way that made it appear she was incapable of consent. She seemed to know exactly what she wanted to do. The only concern she expressed was that someone might see her leaving my room. She embraced me at the door as she left.”