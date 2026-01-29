Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian is raising the curtain on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship.

The couple got a brief mention on the "Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast as the host chatted with her sister Kim Kardashian.

Khloé explained she was “so proud of myself” for getting out of the house and attending an intimate dinner in Malibu hosted by Kim.

She shared, “​​It was so nice. Just like 12 people. It was really small. We had so much fun.”

Kim added, “I was really proud Kylie came.”

Khloé pointed out, "Kylie had the best time,” as the sisters revealed their youngest sibling was the first to arrive and stayed until 1:30 a.m.!

Khloé said, “I was so proud of her. And Timmy, they had the best time.”

Kylie and Timothée were first linked in April 2023, and an Us Weekly source says the couple could be taking their relationship to the next level.

“They are very serious and have talked about getting engaged this year,” the insider dished.

The source said Kylie jokingly refers to Chalamet as "her husband.”

Earlier this month, a Page Six source revealed the couple has been living together for more than a year.

While Timothée and Kylie have not said “I do,” the insider claims, “It’s like they’re basically married already.”

Just weeks ago, Timothée thanked Kylie during his acceptance speeches at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

As he took home best actor trophies at both events for “Marty Supreme,” he referred to Kylie as his “partner” during the speeches.