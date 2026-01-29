Jay Shetty’s Advice on How to Strengthen Couple Relationships (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty has known for getting candid with big names like Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian on his wildly popular podcast “On Purpose” and now he’s sitting down with real couples dealing with real relationship issues!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Jay about his new Audible original “Messy Love: Difficult Conversations for Deeper Connection,” which allow him to “guide” couples experiencing challenges.

He said, “We’re doing everything from communication, infidelity, expectations, financial challenges, everything that all of us can relate to.”

Through his new project, Shetty has learned that there’s “no perfect advice,” saying, “It’s messy. I think we all want truth from our partners, but then we can’t handle it.”