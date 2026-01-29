Getty Images

“Extra” was in the audience as the “Married… with Children” cast reunited in L.A., reminiscing about the show’s 11 seasons and sharing some behind-the-scenes stories highlighting their chemistry on set.

As the reunion wrapped up, stars Ed O’Neill (Al Bundy), Katey Sagal (Peggy Bundy), Christina Applegate (Kelly Bundy), and David Faustino (Bud Bundy) received applause and chants of “Bundy!” from the crowd. Watch the video!

It was a funny and heartwarming night that thrilled a sold-out crowd of passionate fans.

Each actor talked about how they brought their character to life and their relationship with their co-stars. Christina, who is battling multiple sclerosis, was the highlight of the night, sharing lots of fun banter with the cast.

When asked, “Why do a reunion now?” Katey quipped, “Because we’re all going to die soon.”

Christina sarcastically raised her cane in agreement and was met with laughter from the audience.

Applegate was also asked about her condition and said it can “suck a d**k," but that seeing the energy in the room gives her hope. She also said that today she is doing, "Okay.” The audience gave her loud applause.

Christina went on to reveal she talks with her TV dad Ed O’Neill once a week… for hours. In fact, the whole cast stays in touch, calling and texting in their shared group chat multiple times per week.

Applegate said that her real family was the cast of “Married... with Children," and all other shows were just "work friends."

Two stars from the show, Dan Tullis Jr. (Officer Dan) and Harold Sylvester (Griff) made appearances during the audience Q&A, surprising the cast.

“Married… with Children” ran for 259 episodes, becoming one of the longest running live-action sitcoms in TV history after initially sparking protests over its unconventional take on a typical American family.

The reunion marked the first time since their emotional goodbye in 1997 that the cast was getting back together for a live reunion event.

Christina, who has largely been away from the spotlight since her MS diagnosis in 2021, was the one who suggested that the event benefit the Race to Erase MS.

“Extra” recently spoke with Faustino about the reunion and supporting Christina.

David said he is beyond proud of his brave friend as he watches her battle the autoimmune disease that affects her nervous system and mobility.

He told us, "She's getting through it with humor. She's very sarcastic, very dry, always has been and continues to be, and she still makes me laugh.”