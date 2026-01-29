Getty Images

Last year, a voice memo that Justin Baldoni sent to Blake Lively was leaked, and now her message to him has been unsealed in court documents.

Last week, hundreds of court documents, including countless text messages, were ordered unsealed amid Lively’s “It Ends with Us” legal battle against Baldoni.

In a February 2023 voice memo obtained by “Extra,” Lively opened up about feeling overwhelmed before production began on their film “It Ends with Us.”

She began the message, which was part of the unsealed court documents, “Hey. I hope you’re so well. Just wanted to connect just to put something on your radar. So, between us. Like, this is so premature for me to even share this with you. All good, all good stuff. Headline is great, good, great stuff.”

At the time, Blake had just given birth to her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

She went on, “But I was talking to Ryan and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I should share this,’ but he was like, ‘You guys have such a great trust, you know. Fill him in.’”

In the four-minute message, Lively expressed her desire to have more time to prep for the movie, saying, “Shooting in April, shooting in March is just too soon after having a baby and not sleeping and wanting to be in my best shape.”

“Obviously, there’s selfish reasons I’m telling you this,” Lively admitted about the possibility of shifting the shoot schedule. “If by chance you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, if I could go two weeks earlier, that would actually be great,’ then amazing.”

Along with calling Justin “a friend,” Blake also pointed out, “Selfishly, what I would love about that is that Ryan and I have also been really stressed about spending a month apart. None of it is your problem. ​​That’s why I’m talking to you as a friend at this point more than anything, but the idea of spending all of June apart is a lot. The most we have ever done is less than two weeks.”

Lively noted that she was stressed about going back to work without proper care for her kids, saying, “I still don’t have a baby nurse.”

Lively was also committed to another project, so she was “panicking.”

She said, “Just the idea of going back to work every day right away and also the idea of, you know, prepping for our movie and wanting to work out every day and all that and yet being on set every day.”

Lively ended her memo, joking, “This is my social interaction these days — just talking into voice memos."