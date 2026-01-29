Television January 29, 2026
’90 Day Fiancé’: Daniel Reacts to Seeing Lisa’s Natural Hair for 1st Time (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!
In the clip, Lisa’s fiancé Daniel has a candid reaction to seeing her natural short hair for the first time.
Daniel was “astonished” to see Lisa without her wig, saying, “It’s embarrassing. She looks older. I didn’t believe she’s Lisa I used to know. If we are going to be together, she have to wear her wig.”
Lisa explained to Daniel why she wasn’t wearing a wig, saying, “I took it off so it could breathe. It was itchy and hot, and I’ve worn it for quite a while.”
Daniel plans on introducing Lisa to his friends, but wants her to wear a wig.
He said, “If she don’t wear the long hair, my friends will be embarrassed. My friends will judge her.”
Tune in Sunday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.