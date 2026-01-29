’90 Day Fiancé’: Daniel Reacts to Seeing Lisa’s Natural Hair for 1st Time (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!

In the clip, Lisa’s fiancé Daniel has a candid reaction to seeing her natural short hair for the first time.

Daniel was “astonished” to see Lisa without her wig, saying, “It’s embarrassing. She looks older. I didn’t believe she’s Lisa I used to know. If we are going to be together, she have to wear her wig.”

Lisa explained to Daniel why she wasn’t wearing a wig, saying, “I took it off so it could breathe. It was itchy and hot, and I’ve worn it for quite a while.”

Daniel plans on introducing Lisa to his friends, but wants her to wear a wig.

He said, “If she don’t wear the long hair, my friends will be embarrassed. My friends will judge her.”