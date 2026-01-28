William Stanford Davis Says Quinta Brunson Created ‘Lightning in a Bottle’ with ‘Abbott Elementary' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Class is back in session after “Abbott Elementary” took a little winter break, and “Extra” caught up with breakout star William Stanford Davis aka Mr. Johnson, who plays the school’s janitor.

Davis shared, “It’s been the most incredible journey I think I’ve been on in my career.”

William said of his character, “I love the fact that he’s direct and I love the fact that he’s a conspiracy theorist.”

He added, “I was getting ready to say he’s crazy but he’s not. I love this guy so much. I’m having so much fun playing him.”

The cast is up for an ensemble Actor Award March 1, and William says “Abbot’s” creator, producer, writer and star Quinta Brunson deserves all the love she’s getting from fans and critics.

"Quinta knew exactly what she wanted,” he said. “She knew what her vision was and she chose the people and it came together like magic. It’s been like lightning in a bottle.”

William has three words to describe the rest of “Abbott Elementary” Season 5 as “Really F'ing funny!"