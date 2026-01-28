Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

“Pretty Little Liars” actress Troian Bellisario and “Suits” actor Patrick J. Adams are parents again!

On Tuesday, Adams announced the birth of their third child with a pic of their bundle of joy’s hand.

He wrote on Instagram, “Tag. You’re it.”

Patrick didn’t disclose the baby’s gender, name, or birth date.

In response to the post, Patrick’s “Suits” co-star Sarah Rafferty commented, “We love you sweet baby. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Troian’s “Pretty Little Liars” co-star Sasha Pieterse commented, “🥹❤️.”

Ashley Benson added her own two emojis, “😍😍.”

In November, Troian took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

Troian, who turned 40 on October 28, wrote, “Here comes a new decade and a whole new human to go with it.”

In one part of the Instagram video, Troian was seen lying on a blanket with a visible bump.

The following day, Patrick posted a pic of a pregnant Troian with a growing baby bump. He shared on Instagram, “We don’t know your name yet. We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts. We don’t [know] what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first.”

Adams added, “We don’t know what will scare you or how you’ll learn to overcome it. We don’t know what kind of music will make you want to move or what kind of clothes you’ll reach for when your arms are strong enough to grab them. We don’t know exactly what kind of gymnastics our hearts will do when we get to hold you for the first time.”

Referencing their two kids Aurora, 7, and Elliott, 4, Patrick noted, “We’ve been here before but we’ve never been here with you and so we really know nothing at all. Almost nothing. What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies and lessons. We’ll show you some stuff but you will teach us everything else.”

Patrick ended his lengthy post, writing, “We don’t know much but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents. It’s a strange stage you’re about to walk out on but we’ll be right there with you for the whole terrifying, wonderful and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon…”