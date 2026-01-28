Sabrina Carpenter Grammys Spotlight: Our Fave Moments with the Disney Kid Turned Pop Star!

CBS

Double Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter could stack up her résumé with even more trophies at this weekend’s Grammys!

Her six-times nominated album “Man’s Best Friend” debuted at no. 1 on the charts last summer, proving that the “Girl Meets World” alum is now a bona fide pop star who is here to stay.

Over the past year, her hit songs “Tears” and “Manchild” have also been getting loads of airplay.

And “Extra” has been with Sabrina all along her rise to music fame — we’re throwing it back to 2018’s Wango Tango and her first-ever MTV VMAs that same year.

She joked to us, “I’m losing my VMA virginity tonight.”

If Sabrina delivers a clean sweep this weekend, she could out-Grammy her own idol, Christina Aguilera.