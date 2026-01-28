Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence on Unsealed Texts About Justin Baldoni

Getty Images

Last week, hundreds of documents, including countless text messages, were ordered unsealed amid Blake Lively’s “It Ends with Us” legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

Due to the judge’s order, several of Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds’ texts were made public, including one in which he called Baldoni a “thoroughbred, predatory fraudster” and an “inexplicably toxic mess.”

In the text message to his talent agent Warren Zavala, Ryan wrote, “I'd put Blake's reputation on trial any day of the week. She's worked with... dozens of other mercurial and abusive people. In her experience (and mine) nobody has ever reached the empyrean heights of vile the way Justin Baldoni has. His complete lack of not only remorse but self-preservation is a character study in malignant, lazy-lidded stupidity and darkness."

In another text message, Ryan acknowledged how the movie’s box-office success was being overshadowed by the drama.

He told Zavala, “I'm super frustrated because this is a moment in which Blake should be celebrating. She made this unbelievable win happen. She WILLED this weekend into reality. Baldoni and these other buckets of dumb-dumb-juice should be acknowledging the speculation and gossip themselves. They should be jumping in front of it in the most full throated, unqualified way. Now."

Reynolds also slammed Baldoni in a May 2024 email to Matt Damon, who was asked to watch Lively’s cut of “It Ends with Us.”

Along with calling Baldoni “a malignantly vein, sociopathic FAUXminist with almost no sense of boundaries or shame,” Reynolds said, “I cannot believe he hasn’t gone to jail or returned to the sun.”

In December 2024, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. Lively is currently suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and defamation. Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations.

Reynolds’ rep is addressing his now-leaked texts, telling Puck News, “Yes, Ryan got involved — what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children?”

The rep added, “He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so. If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always."