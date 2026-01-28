Rob Schneider & Wife Patricia Azarcoya Split

Getty Images

Rob Schneider, 62, and his wife Patricia Azarcoya, 37, are calling it quits after 15 years of marriage.

Court docs obtained by Us Weekly reveal Patricia filed for divorce on December 8. Rob acknowledged the papers four days later.

According to DailyMail.com, there was a court order requiring the couple to attend a parenting class with regards to their two minor kids Miranda, 13, and Madeline, 10, after the divorce filing.

The divorce settlement will likely be sealed since a consent decree was filed as confidential.

Just three years ago, Rob celebrated their wedding anniversary with a now-deleted Instagram post. Showing love for Patricia, Rob wrote, “You make our life beautiful! Thank YOU for EVERY DAY. Thank you for our TWO gorgeous girls and thank YOU for believing in me, teaching me and for making me a better person. Thank you for every wonderful Mexican dinner! I look forward to spending the rest of my life laughing and loving you and raising our niñas!"

Rob and Patricia reportedly met in 2007 on a movie project. Four years later, they tied the knot in Beverly Hills.

In a statement to Los Angeles Daily News, he gushed, “Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life. We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon.”