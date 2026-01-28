Getty Images

Singer Ray J is struggling with his health.

After battling pneumonia and a life-threatening hospitalization, Ray J shared on his Instagram, “I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be alright.”

He stressed, “My health is not OK."

In another Instagram Story reposted on X, Ray J hinted that he doesn’t have long to live, saying, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.”

Ray J revealed that his heart is “black,” adding, “I f---ed up. You know why? ... Because I think I thought I had more weight. I thought I was a big [shot], so I could handle all the alcohol. I could handle all the Adderall. I could handle all the drugs, but I couldn’t. And it curbed my time here.”

According to Ray J, he was drinking “four or five bottles a day” of alcohol and ingesting “10 Addies.

He went on, “I’m like, ‘Ain’t nothing happening to me? F**k it. I’m indestructible. Joke’s on me. Take care of yourselves, y’all.”

Ray J didn’t seem to worried that his days might be “counted,” saying, “My baby mama gon’ be straight, my kids gon’ be straight.”

Ray J did express some regret, saying, “I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro. I shouldn’t have went that hard. And then, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me.”

Ray J revealed that he was scheduled for another doctor’s appointment.

He said, “My mamma and my daddy coming to pick me up tomorrow and they’re gonna take me to the check-up. Shout out to my mom and daddy and shout out to [sister] Brandy for looking out for me. She paid my bills for me for the rest of the year.”

In 2021, Ray J was also hospitalized for pneumonia.