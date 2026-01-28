Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz is reportedly receiving a massive monthly allowance from her billionaire father Nelson Peltz.

U.K. journalist Marina Hyde dished on the topic during the latest episode of her podcast "The Rest Is Entertainment.”

First speaking of Brooklyn and his famous parents David and Victoria Beckham, she said, “From what I hear, I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money, but not insane money, and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent.”

She added, "Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this, but I hear that he said to them that 'I give my daughter a million-dollar-a-month allowance.’”

According to DailyMail.com, Nelson, a well-known businessman, is worth an estimated $1.6 billion, while the Beckhams are worth about $680 million.

Hyde added on the podcast, "The one thing [the Beckhams] didn't think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial. They thought it would be the other way round.”

The news of Nicola’s allowance comes after a simmering family feud exploded last week when Brooklyn unleashed on his estranged parents in a series of Instagram Stories, declaring, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

David and Victoria have not addressed his accusations, which ranged from controlling his life to ruining his wedding in 2022.

The 26-year-old wrote, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Brooklyn insisted, “I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He ended by saying, “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”