Margot Robbie Reveals Gifts She Got 'Wuthering Heights' Co-Star Jacob Elordi (Exclusive)

Margot Robbie chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of “Wuthering Heights.”

She stunned in custom Schiaparelli, joking, “The supermodels make it look so easy, don't they?”

Margot also showed off a special piece of jewelry telling Terri she was wearing "Elizabeth Taylor's necklace.”

She explained, “It felt like it had a lot of romantic history and felt appropriate for tonight.”

Pointing to her earrings, she said, "Lorraine Schwarz, who was friends with Elizabeth Taylor, made these to match the necklace.”

Robbie even had diamonds on her nails, saying, "A lot of diamonds tonight. We're bringing the Hollywood glam.”

Robbie always goes all out for her press tours as she did with “Barbie" telling Terri this is nothing different, "Well, we're going full on again… we're just getting started. There's more to come.”

Turning to the film, Terri asked, “Do you think it really is the perfect date night for Valentine's Day? A steamy date night?”

Margot said, “It's a perfect date night. It's perfect Galentine's, it’s perfect Valentine’s… It's a great night out.”

Robbie and co-star Jacob Elordi recently spoke to Vogue Australia about how he filled her room with roses on Valentine’s Day, and Margot clarified with Terri that she got him gifts too!

“Jacob's getting a lot of credit,” she said. "I actually got him presents, too. I would like that to be known. Yes, I gave him many things throughout shooting.”

Terri, “You gave him a signet ring, didn't you? You both got matching signet rings?"

She said, “I did,” adding, “I gave him flowers on Valentine's Day. We both just forgot at the time. I gave him a book of poetry. I gave him a lamp once.”

Margot said that after the Vogue interview she recalled thinking, "I did get [him] something. I know I did. I'm certain I did.”

She also gushed over working alongside Jacob, “He's brilliant and he's a brilliant actor. I think we approach our work in a similar way. We're both very, you know, we love what we do and we have a great time doing it.”

The film was directed by Emerald Fennell, and Margot shared, “It's very much it's Emerald's interpretation of a book that she adores and has adored since she was 14. I think what fans are going to get is the feeling that the book gives you. And of course, you can't recreate the book page for page and this is definitely more of an interpretation than an adaptation, I keep saying, but it really is… Emerald is giving audiences the feeling that the book gave her when she was 14.”