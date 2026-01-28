Getty Images

Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira are having another baby!

Nadia shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Happy 3rd anniversary!! What a great gift life gives us. God is great ✨ Marquito is going to be a big brother. ❤️”

Instagram

She included a sweet photo of Marc, Marquito — also known as Marco — and her laying a hand on her baby bump.

Marc and Nadia, who wed in January 2023, welcomed Marco in June 2023.

This is the couple’s second child together, and Marc’s eighth!