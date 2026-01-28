Celebrity News January 28, 2026
Marc Anthony Expecting Baby #8!
Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira are having another baby!
Nadia shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Happy 3rd anniversary!! What a great gift life gives us. God is great ✨ Marquito is going to be a big brother. ❤️”
She included a sweet photo of Marc, Marquito — also known as Marco — and her laying a hand on her baby bump.
Marc and Nadia, who wed in January 2023, welcomed Marco in June 2023.
This is the couple’s second child together, and Marc’s eighth!
Anthony also shares 17-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez; is the father of sons Cristian Marcus, 24, and Ryan Adrian, 22, with ex Dayanara Torres; and is the father of Arianna, 31, and Chase, 28, with ex Debbie Rosado.