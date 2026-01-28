Getty Images

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian removed photos of Meghan Markle from an Instagram post about Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday.

Now, Kardashian is explaining why the pictures were deleted.

During appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast “Khloé in Wonder Land,” Kim said, “It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

Kim emphasized that she got approval on the pics, saying, “We were told that it was totally cool to post.”

“And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know,” Kardashian elaborated. “So, we took them down to respect Remembrance Day.”

In the U.K., Remembrance Day honors those who died while serving in the armed forces.

Kim said that after the photos were taken down, “I think they realized, like, 'Oh, this was so silly.'"

While the removal of the photos made headlines in November, Kim isn’t letting it bother her.

She said, “You got to laugh at, like, the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up and be if everyone’s taking it the wrong way, like, lean in. I was like, ‘We should do a full Skims campaign.’ Take the photo — even just us, like, I’ll shoot you at mom, you know, post it and then delete it, like, 30 minutes later. And then I say, ‘Oh, sorry, I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign.' "

“If we just made it light and made it funny, you know, I think it would have been, like, received differently, but I hated how that was received for everyone,” Kim admitted. "That sucks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be."

There were several theories swirling about the removal of the pics,

One X user wrote, “It appears that the pictures of Harry and Meghan have been scrubbed from Kris Jenner and even Kim Kardashian’s Instagrams. Wonder why? You go to an event like that you should expect pictures to be taken… They already went so the damage has been done.”

Another user speculated that it had something to do with Remembrance Day, writing on X , “Harry and Meghan didn’t RSVP to Kris Jenners birthday party. That’s why she deleted all of those photographs, along with Harry and Meghan desperately pleading with her to take them down. All due to it being Remembrance weekend and the backlash.”

Kim scrubbed Megan and Harry, but left pics of herself with Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Vin Diesel, Ciara, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash and Vanessa Bryant.

One Reddit user quipped, “Honestly seems like Kimmy deleted them because they were getting more attention than anyone else in the carousel.”