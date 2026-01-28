Graham Norton 'Signed So Many NDAs' for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Getty Images

Graham Norton is playing coy about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

In October, Taylor stopped by “The Graham Norton Show” and told the host he would be receiving an invite to her nuptials.

The wedding came up on Monday’s episode of his “Wanging On” podcast when Graham said, "Ah, lovely Taylor Swift,” and his co-host Maria McErlane interjected, “Who invited you to her wedding…”

Graham insisted, "I can say nothing,” and Maria gasped, declaring, "Oh, that means it’s happening.”

Norton told her, "I've signed so many NDAs."

McErlane later told him, "That is very, very exciting,” and teased, "I'm very much looking forward to coming with you."

Norton then revealed his plus one by telling her, “Over my husband's dead body.”

Graham married Jonathan McLeod in 2022.

During Taylor’s October visit to “The Graham Norton Show," she dished on her engagement, saying Travis "went all out — 10 out of 10."

When Norton asked about wedding plans, she told him, “You’ll know.”

He replied, "So you are going big." and Taylor told him, "Just meaning I was going to invite you to it."