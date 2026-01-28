Charli xcx on ‘Wuthering Heights’ Music Inspiration & Doing More Acting (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Charli xcx wowed in custom Vivian Westwood at the L.A. premiere of “Wuthering Heights,” chatting with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

“This is custom Vivian and I just, you know, wanted to wear a British designerfor a very British love story.”

Charli creating the soundtrack for the film, and Terri asked about her inspiration.

She explained, “I read the book when I was in school, when I was younger, and when [director Emerald Fennell], approached me with the screenplay, I just kind of fell in love all over again with it.”

Charli went on, “I felt that her interpretation was just so sumptuous and visceral. I just immediately wanted to jump in and start writing songs.”

It’s an exciting time for Charli, who is also releasing her mockumentary “The Moment” — so is more acting in her future?

She said, “Gosh, I mean, it's amazing. I feel so inspired to be working in film, whether that be as an actor or a producer or doing the soundtrack. I just I feel like really passionate about working with directors who I think have a singular vision and I feel so grateful that I'm a part of both of the projects.”

As for acting, the singer said, “Yeah, I'd love to. I'd love to.”