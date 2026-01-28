Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Reveals He Doesn’t Know He Has Dementia

Getty Images

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis is opening up about his frontotemporal dementia, or FTP, diagnosis on the “Conversations with Cam” podcast.

During the episode, Emma chatted with host Cameron Oaks Rogers about Bruce’s health issues, revealing he has never known he had FTP.

“I think that's like the blessing and the curse of this, is that he never connected the dots that he had this disease, and I'm really happy about that. I'm really happy that he doesn't know about it,” she said.

Emma went on to explain that he has anosognosia due to FTP.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, "Anosognosia is a symptom of a neurological condition that prevents a person from recognizing their own impairment” and is “common in people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.”

Emma explained, “It's where your brain can't identify what is happening to it,” adding a patient will “think this is their normal.”

She continued, “People think this might be denial, like they don't want to go to the doctor because they're like, ‘I'm fine, I'm fine,’ actually, this is the anosognosia that comes into play. It's not denial. It's just that their brain is changing. This is a part of the disease.”

The family first shared Bruce’s diagnosis in 2023, and Emma said it has progressed, sharing, "We've adapted along with him.”

Emma and Bruce share daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, and she said, “He has a way of connecting with me, our children that might not be the same as you would connect with your loved one, but it's still very beautiful. It’s still very meaningful. It's just — it's just different. You just learn how to adapt.”

“Extra” spoke with Emma in December, and she opened up about how Bruce is doing.

"I think all things considered, he's doing really well with a very unkind disease,” she said. "You know, he is surrounded by so much love and care and support as well as the rest of our family. And I think that he’s doing okay.”

Heming later added, "I am grateful for the way our family and friends show up for Bruce. You know, I think I'm really grateful to see just the love and the care that we are able to put around him is something I think is really beautiful.”

Emma has made it her mission to give back to other caregivers through social media and her book “The Unexpected Journey."