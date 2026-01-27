GoFundMe

Mamie Laverock is still on the road to recovery after falling from a fifth-floor balcony at a hospital in May 2024.

The “When Calls the Heart” actress shared an update on Facebook with a photo of her doing strength exercises.

She wrote, "610 days since the fall, 20 months of full time recovery. Trying harder than ever to make gains.”

In a later post, she warmed herself by a fire pit while sitting in a wheelchair.

On January 22, her mother Nicole Rockmann shared that Mamie was going to start weekly hydrotherapy, something she tried at the start of her recovery but wasn’t ready for.

Her mom added, "To every parent out there, to every sibling or significant other, to all loved ones… help bridge your injured child, sibling, partner, friend or family member to the places they need most for continued success in their story. The pool is back!!!”

Laverock then shared a photo of herself in the pool and wrote, "Breakthroughs come just keep doing the work.”

Throughout the fall, Mamie and her family shared photos and videos of her strides in recovery. Her family wrote on Facebook in September, "Mamie is still very injured and continues to push forward on the road to recovery. She is awaiting appointments from specialists for more major surgeries. Our goal is to alleviate her pain and struggle pertaining to walking, standing ect and reconstruct her feet."

They added, "Mamie completed intensive rehab and took some time off over the summer with a lighter rehab sked. We plan now to create a new plan which I’m calling phase three. This will be another mountain of appointments and goals to reach."

Back in May 2024, the family created a GoFundMe campaign, revealing Mamie was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg after a “medical emergency.” Her mom “was able to get there in time to save her life.”

Laverock was then transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, Canada, and was expected to stay “upwards of a month or more.”

However, things later got worse.

Her parents Nicole and Rob revealed that Mamie “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” they revealed. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

The family went on to share that Mamie’s "body has been shattered” and that she had undergone multiple surgeries.