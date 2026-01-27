Backgrid

Last week, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift had everyone talking about their 2024 text messages about Justin Baldoni.

Hundreds of documents, including countless text messages, were ordered to be unsealed by the judge amid Lively’s “It Ends with Us” legal battle against Baldoni.

How does Taylor feel about her text messages being made public?

A source told Us Weekly, “It’s honestly been really hard for Taylor. Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like something private suddenly wasn’t hers anymore. That doesn’t sit well with her.”

In the messages, Swift unloaded on Baldoni before the release of the bombshell New York Times article that claimed the actor waged a smear campaign against Lively.

Swift wrote Lively, “I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin."

The insider claimed that Swift “wasn’t trying to get involved” in the drama, but only wanted to lend some support to her friend.

They said, “She wasn’t trying to get involved or make anything bigger, she was just supporting Blake as a friend, in what she thought was a private moment. Now, it’s turned into this whole thing that she didn’t ask for.”

Another source stressed that Swift was “obviously not happy” that her messages have emerged.

In another text exchange, Blake asked for “help” with Justin as Taylor was heading to her apartment, writing, “Can you tell him you are excited for the movie. That you read the book but what you’re freaking out over is the [script] pages I sent you. What a magnetic scene that is. Or whatever descriptives you’re comfortable [with].”

Swift replied to Lively, saying she would “do anything” for the actress.

The second insider elaborated, “Even though she was sending Blake messages and went to the apartment, she wasn’t involved in creating a master plan to take anyone down. She was being supportive of her friend and that is it. Just as any friend would.”

Taylor's camp has tried to distance the pop star from the legal drama, maintaining she was not closely involved with the movie.

A rep told "Extra" in a statement last year, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."