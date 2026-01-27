Sharon Stone Shows Off Her Deeply Personal Art & Teases ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sharon Stone is opening the door to her art studio inside her Beverly Hills home.

Only “Extra’s” Derek Hough was invited to her sanctuary, where she gave us a rare look at her deeply personal paintings and even let us experience her process as she finished one piece.

According to Sharon, she is channeling spirits to create new portraits. She said, “I think this channel really opened because so many of my members of my family died and they died really rapidly in these last maybe three and a half years.”

“I genuinely hear this higher consciousness speak to me,” Stone went on. “When these portraits started coming through, they really talked to me.”

Sharon held back tears when explaining why she thanks spirits after painting them. She explained, “I think it’s really special when they people… when they allowed me to see their soul… Because I believe in universal consciousness, I do believe that someone has allowed me into their consciousness so that I could paint this portrait of someone that I don’t know. I feel so blessed.”

Stone also got emotional about her painting called “Him,” inspired by a spirit who didn’t tell her anything at first. She recalled, “Eventually, when he started talking to me, it was so traumatic, and he started telling me that he drowned in a ship where he was chained in the hull of this ship… when I painted him and I experienced this trauma of him being chained and drowning and unable to get out of his chains, it was so upsetting to make this painting.”

Sharon is going through an “artistic journey” with painting and acting.

Stone also gave us the scoop on one of her next artistic projects, starring in “Euphoria” Season 3.

She dished, “They’re grown now. They’re not in high school anymore, so it’s what they’re doing, like, years later… It’s not all so drama.”

Without saying too much about her character, Sharon called her part on the show “kind of hilarious.”