January 27, 2026
Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Appearance with All 3 Kids
Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, and Matthew Broderick, 63, enjoyed a night out with their three kids.
The stars attended the book release party for Marc Shaiman's "Never Mind the Happy” at Sardi’s in NYC on Monday.
They brought along son James, 23, and 16-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.
The family posed with Shaiman, and Sarah looked chic in a black button-down top and black pants, while Matthew was stylish in a red checkered suit. James wore a gray t-shirt and black pants, Tabitha sported a green sweater and Marion chose a beige button-down shirt.
In May, Sarah opened up about her children’s futures during "The E! News Sitdown With Bruce Bozzi."
She shared, ““I don’t think that there is one way to be an educated person or to be equipped to be an adult… You want for them to be pursuing things that are exciting and challenging and hard and gratifying and to be able to ultimately take care of themselves, support themselves—emotionally, financially and that they can be in the world and be a reliable person to themselves and to other people. And so we talk about work like that.”
Parker added, “I'm curious to see what they all do, but I hope that they feel—I hope all young people feel—to some degree, that they have choices and that there isn't one way.”