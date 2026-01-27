Celebrity News January 27, 2026
Mario Welcomes First Child with GF Esmeralda Rios
“Let Me Love You” singer Mario, 39, is now in his dad era!
On Monday, Mario announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Esmeralda Rios.
Along with a pic of himself in scrubs, he wrote on Instagram, “Women are God’s greatest creation cuz what I witness today was ONLY GODS work! Healthy baby boy!”
Mario hasn’t revealed their son’s name yet.
In August, Mario broke the news that they were expecting.
At the time, Mario posted a pic of himself cradling Esmeralda’s growing baby bump.
He gushed on Instagram, “It's a whole universe in there! 🥹 I can't wait.”
Two years ago, Mario shared his take on kids, telling V-104 Atlanta, “I don’t take having kids lightly. Everybody I know [has] kids. Some of my friends [that are] younger have kids, some of my friends [that are] older have kids, and it comes with a lot of pros and cons. And I also grew up without a father. So, I want to do it right when I do do it. You know, I got time. So, I’m not rushing into that.”