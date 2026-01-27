Kendall Jenner Jokes About ‘Kardashian Curse’ in New Super Bowl Commercial

Fanatics

Kendall Jenner is poking fun at her past relationships with a new Super Bowl ad for Fanatics Sportsbook.

The star of “The Kardashians," who has dated famous athletes Devin Booker and Blake Griffin, opens the commercial enjoying a cup of tea on a luxurious balcony.

She turns to the camera and says, “Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed.”

As she takes a sip of her tea, the rose on the cup wilts and dies.

She goes on, “Any basketball player who dates me kind of hits a rough patch,” while lighting a match and throwing it into a basket of jerseys.

Kendall insists, “While the world has been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it,” teasing, “How else do you think I could afford all of this? Modeling?”

She takes a dip in the pool, saying, “This pool? Basketball boyfriend one missed the playoffs… I guess nobody was getting a ring in this house.”

The video cuts to her in a fancy car as she asks, “Do you like this bad boy?”

Jenner goes on, “Boyfriend number two flopped right out of the league.”

She drives to a private plane, saying, “This cute jet? Thanks boyfriend three!"

Seated on the plane, Kendall goes on, “But today, it is time to bet on something new… football players. I’m making my bet on who is going to win and you can bet with me or against me on Fanatics Sportsbook.”

The flight attendant tells her they are heading to San Francisco, where the Seattle Seahawks will face off with the New England Patriots for the Super Bowl on February 8.

Kendall smiles and replies, “Football boyfriend,” as she laughs and laughs.