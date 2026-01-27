How David & Victoria Beckham Reacted to Brooklyn’s Social Media Attack (Report)

Getty Images

A simmering family feud exploded last week when Brooklyn Beckham unleashed on his estranged parents David and Victoria Beckham in a series of Instagram Stories, declaring, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

David and Victoria have not addressed his accusations, which ranged from controlling his life to ruining his wedding in 2022.

Now, sources tell People magazine, “They are staying quiet because they don’t want to draw more attention to it.”

Another insider shared, “David and Victoria love Brooklyn and are afraid of losing their son. They would take him back in a minute.”

Multiple sources close to Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, however, told the magazine that reconciliation would only happen if Brooklyn and Nicola split.

“The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture,” an insider said. “But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on. Brooklyn has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life.”

Could jealousy be at the heart of the matter? A Nicola source claimed, “Victoria and Nicola got along in the first few months, but then Victoria started acting like a jealous girlfriend. She seemed so jealous of Nicola.”

A Beckham insider, however, refuted the statement, saying, “Nicola is the one who is jealous of Victoria. She wants to be famous.”

“Their families are so different,” a Peltz source added, explaining that the uber wealthy, yet private, Peltzes couldn’t relate to the famous Beckhams.

Despite the family feud, a Beckham source told People, “David and Victoria believe that over time Brooklyn will come back. But they can’t do anything until then.”

For now, both parties are still living their lives in the public eye. Nicola just posted a loved-up video with Brooklyn on TikTok, writing, “I love you, @BrooklynBeckham.”

Meanwhile, Victoria celebrated fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday along with Melanie C and Geri Halliwell over the weekend.

On Monday, Victoria stepped out again this time with her family — sans Brooklyn — at Paris Fashion Week.