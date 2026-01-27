David Faustino on Supporting Christina Applegate with 'Married with Children’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

For 11 seasons and 259 episodes, FOX’s “Married... with Children” gave us the hilariously dysfunctional Bundy family, becoming one of the longest running live-action sitcoms in TV history.

Now, for the first time since their emotional goodbye in 1997, the cast is getting back together for a live reunion event on Jan. 28 at the Wiltern Theater in L.A.

Cast members onboard include Ed O’Neill (Al Bundy), Katey Sagal (Peggy Bundy), Christina Applegate (Kelly Bundy) and David Faustino (Bud Bundy).

Christina has been away from the spotlight since her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis in 2021, and the event will benefit the Race to Erase MS.

“Extra” spoke with Faustino about his time on the show, the reunion and supporting Christina.

David said of his time on “Married with Children,” "I grew up fast on that set. I mean, there's a lot of foul language and stuff going on.”

The actor is producing the reunion, dubbed An Evening with The Bundys: The Married with Children Cast Reunion, and revealed his TV dad Ed is the first person he reached out to.

David shared, "I told him that we'd be on stage telling stories, talking about our past, and he was like, 'Okay, I like that.' And as soon as he fell in line, I had to get the ladies on board.”

He also spoke with Christina about which organization they should support with the reunion.

I said, 'Christina, which foundation would you like this to go to?’ And she said, 'Race to Erase MS.' The medicines and drugs that have come out from the research they've done have been like, you know, life-changing.”

David's beyond proud of his brave friend as he watches her battle the autoimmune disease that affects her nervous system and mobility.

He told us, "She's getting through it with humor. She's very sarcastic, very dry, always has been and continues to be, and she still makes me laugh.”

Faustino added, "We talk often. I mean, she’s helped me with a lot of things in my life, and I'm hoping I'm being there for her.”