Victoria Beckham Celebrates Spice Girls Reunion Amid Family Feud

Victoria Beckham didn’t let her family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham get in the way of a big Spice Girls reunion, celebrating Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday along with Melanie C and Geri Halliwell this weekend!

DailyMail.com reports the quartet partied Saturday night at the private, members-only Soho Farmhouse in the Oxfordshire.

Spice Girls fans were definitely stopped in their tracks when Victoria shared this reunion pic minus Scary Spice aka Mel B on Sunday.

Posh Spice wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx.”

Emma commented, "Love you all so much ❤️."

Victoria’s husband David Beckham commented, "This made me happy ❤️ I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel."

Melanie C shared the same pic on her Instagram and wrote, "The most beautiful night celebrating our @emmaleebunton over 30 years of friendship, love you all more than ever 💖.”

Victoria wrote in the comments, "Love u so much xx.”

Gerri posted the pic, too, writing, "Birthday celebration 🎉.”

While Mel B didn’t make it, she did celebrate her friend on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of pics of the pair, she wrote, "My dear ‘BUNTON’ you will always be BABY to me even though you are now the big 50!!!!!!! Happy Birthday I Love you lots and lots and lots !!!"

On Monday, Victoria stepped out again this time with her family — sans Brooklyn — at Paris Fashion Week.

Victoria was joined by David and their boys Romeo and Cruz, as well as daughter Harper as the designer was honored with the Officier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award by the French Ministry of Culture.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that the French Culture Minister Rachida Dati called Victoria “a global icon that holds a very special place in the hearts of French people” at the ceremony.